LEAGUE CITY GETS A TASTE OF THE GOOD LIFE: 

GOOD VIBES COASTAL CANTINA SET TO OPEN ON SEPTEMBER 16th

“Chef-Mex” & Cocktails to make waves in League City

League City, TX – Visitors and locals alike will soon have a new favorite to add to their rotation, as Good Vibes Coastal Cantina prepares to open on Monday, September 16 at 3500 W Main St. This is a brand new concept and design by Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen owner and chef, Eric Nelson. Coastal Cantina will feature ‘Chef-Mex’ cuisine and hand crafted cocktails to complement the menu and atmosphere.

“It’s all about good vibes and really awesome food,” said Nelson. “We love the vibrant community of League City and it felt like the natural next step when conceptualizing this concept.”

Future customers can expect coastal-inspired Tex-Mex dishes in an upbeat and comfortable atmosphere. They can also anticipate the same exceptional quality and variety that they’ve come to love from the brand with new flavors.

Good Vibes Coastal Cantina will serve up “Chef Mex” cuisine, a fresh take on Tex-Mex and Mexican flavors with a Gulf Coast twist. Think vibrant dishes that blend traditional Mexican ingredients with innovative techniques and seaside influences, creating a unique and flavorful dining experience.

Get started with “Little Bites” like Birria Nachos, Gulf Coast Ceviche Toastada or the Smoked Carnitas Pozole or fresh and grilled oysters before diving into your main course. Choose from a variety of “Vibin’ Tacos & Handhelds” like the Baja Mahi Tacos and the El Chingón Burrito or venture to the “Big Bites” menu with Chef Mex items like the El Jefe Yard Bird (cilantro & lime marinated half chicken, mesquite grilled and served with caramelized onions, salsa verde, grilled tortillas and two sides), the Elote Corndog (RC Ranch Wagyu Hotdog topped with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, pico de gallo and queso fresco, served with crisp fries), the Bueno Vibes Chopped Salad or the Dr. Pepper Ancho Baby Back Ribs. Lastly, the Fajita menu offers made-to-order, slow marinated and mesquite fajitas, served with all the trimmings. Choose from Achiote Chicken, Mojo Shrimp, Cilantro Lime or the trio. Finish your meal off with “Sweet Vibes” like the Coconut Tres Leches, Mexican Chocolate Cake and the Put the Lime in the Coconut. At lunch, guests can order their favorites in smaller formats like the Taco Plate, ¼ Yard Bird, and ¼ rack of the Dr. Pepper Ancho Baby Back Ribs.

Cultivating the ‘laissez faire’ ambience is coastal decor, including a vibrant color palette, murals and more. The main dining room, centered by a large, 360 degree bar, offers a dynamic, come-all atmosphere. The bar menu features a wide selection of beers, wines and craft cocktails including Tiki concoctions and margaritas.

Just in time for fall weather, the spacious, shaded patio – combined with the perfect cocktail – will offer a relaxing escape. In addition to the patio and main dining room, Good Vibes Coastal Cantina will feature additional dining alcoves, some of which can be reserved for private events.

Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen has garnered a loyal following at its Pearland location, and Nelson emphasized his appreciation for the support from the community. “Being a family-owned restaurant, we really consider the community we’ve created in Pearland part of our extended family. Our loyal customers have made our journey incredibly rewarding, and we’re thrilled to expand that into our new space in League City.”

Good Vibes Coastal Cantina will be open Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information about Good Vibes Coastal Cantina, visit www.gvcoastalcantina.com

About Good Vibes Coastal Cantina

Good Vibes Coastal Cantina was born out of Chef Eric Nelson’s passion for the culinary arts and hosting guests combined with his family’s love of the coastal ambiance. It is the mission of Good Vibes to inspire guests to celebrate life by providing them with the highest quality service and beach fare in Texas in an unpretentious environment where guests are invited to unwind. Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen and Good Vibes Coastal Cantina offer daily menus as well as lunch specials.

For more information visit gvcoastalcantina.com or follow and @goodvibescoastalcantina.