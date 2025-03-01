Born on the Bayou

We’ve cooked up something special for y’all this month. From crawfish boils to the art car parade, the March issue of Texas Highways is dedicated to exploring the inimitable and indefinable Houston region.



Despite H-Town’s stature as the fourth-largest city in the country—and the largest in Texas—its most defining characteristic may be that it doesn’t really have one. Its pluralistic culture and urban sprawl make its identity impossible to sum up—and so much the better.



This issue was spearheaded by Features Editor Chris Hughes. Growing up in North Houston, he’d heard from outsiders about how ugly, flat, and monotonous the area was and spent most of his childhood dreaming of escape. But as he grew older and experienced other parts of the country, he realized how lucky he was to have been raised there.



“It embodies a culture that’s truly its own. Scratch beneath the surface, even lightly, and there’s real beauty there,” he says. “Look behind those strip malls and find bayous shaded by weeping birches. Drive into the suburbs and find unparalleled diversity. Wander anywhere inside the 610 Loop and find some of the most dynamic restaurants and museums in the nation.”



With this issue, our team sought to unveil the multiethnic, artistic, salt-of-the-earth, and visionary place that has given Texas so much. Inside, you’ll find insight on where to eat in the city known for its cuisine, guides on some of the area’s most noteworthy neighborhoods, and profiles of artists inspired by the region’s natural landscapes. We’re confident you’ll find plenty worth exploring in the state’s most enigmatic city.



Buy a single copy of this issue at shop.texashighways.com, or start a subscription here.



We hope to see you on the road.