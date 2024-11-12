Home NewsSports Three DISD Highschool athletes were inducted into the DHS Hall of Honor
by Brandon Williams
Three former Dickinson High School athletes were inducted into the DHS Hall of Honor on November 8 during the game against Deer Park.

Congratulations to:

Brianna Hypolite, Class of 2008 – Basketball standout, 2x Galveston County Player of the Year, Texas 4A Player of the Year, and now educator & coach at DISD.

Rotnei Anderson, Class of 1984 – Football star, University of Oklahoma National Champion, and founder of a local youth sports league.

Bill Zimmerman, Class of 1989 – DHS record-holder and Gator MVP with over 1,700 points, now an advocate for Special Olympics and mentor for student athletes.

These Gator legends will be honored again at the Dickinson ISD Education Foundation Gala in May 2025.

