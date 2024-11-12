Dickinson’s volleyball team fell in the 6A, Region III Area Round but it was a remarkable season for the Gators, whose 11-3 record in District 24-6A was the program’s best since 2008. They also snapped a 16-match losing streak to Clear Springs when they halted the Chargers’ 38-match win streak in district play.
Dickinson’s volleyball team fell in the 6A, Region III Area Round
