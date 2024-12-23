Santa’s Come and Gone, but There’s Still Hoops

The Texans will play on Christmas Day but it’s a healthy dose of boys’ and girls’ basketball available. State-ranked La Marque’s boys and Dickinson’s girls will get things going on Thursday.

Wednesday: Christmas Day gives us the Ravens visiting the Texans at 3:30 PM. The game can be seen on (we’re not kidding) Netflix.

Thursday: State-ranked La Marque continues its bid to stay undefeated as the Cougars’ boys’ basketball team participates in the East Chambers Tourney.

Meanwhile, Dickinson’s girls’ basketball team participates in the Sandra Meadows Holiday Classic out in Duncanville.

The Rockets return from their holiday break to visit the Pelicans at 7 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

Friday: More boys’ basketball tournaments will be played as Clear Brook is at the Brazoswood ISD Holiday Classic, while Clear Creek, Clear Falls, state-ranked Friendswood, and Santa Fe all participate in the Lee College Classic. Clear Springs is at the Conroe Tournament, with Ball heading to Florida to compete in the Tampa Tournament. Dickinson is at the Vype Holiday Tournament and state-ranked Hitchcock will be at the Champions Tournament in Fort Worth.

There’s also girls’ basketball tournaments as state-ranked Clear Brook, Clear Creek and Clear Springs are at the FBISD Showcase, while Clear Falls is at the Magnolia Holiday Hoopsfest. Ball and Friendswood are at the Brazoswood ISD Tournament and Hitchcock is in the girls’ bracket at the Champions Tournament.

There is one boys’ soccer scrimmage as Ball visits Dayton at 1 PM.

After a trip to New Orleans, the Rockets return to Toyota Center to face the Timberwolves at 7 PM. Space City Home Network hits the air at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

Saturday: Clear Creek will host their soccer alumni matches. The boys play at 11 AM while the girls’ hit the pitch at 3 PM.