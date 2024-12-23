Home NewsSports Santa’s Come and Gone, but There’s Still Hoops
Sports

Santa’s Come and Gone, but There’s Still Hoops

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

The Texans will play on Christmas Day but it’s a healthy dose of boys’ and girls’ basketball available. State-ranked La Marque’s boys and Dickinson’s girls will get things going on Thursday.

Wednesday: Christmas Day gives us the Ravens visiting the Texans at 3:30 PM. The game can be seen on (we’re not kidding) Netflix.

Thursday: State-ranked La Marque continues its bid to stay undefeated as the Cougars’ boys’ basketball team participates in the East Chambers Tourney.

Meanwhile, Dickinson’s girls’ basketball team participates in the Sandra Meadows Holiday Classic out in Duncanville.

The Rockets return from their holiday break to visit the Pelicans at 7 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

Friday: More boys’ basketball tournaments will be played as Clear Brook is at the Brazoswood ISD Holiday Classic, while Clear Creek, Clear Falls, state-ranked Friendswood, and Santa Fe all participate in the Lee College Classic. Clear Springs is at the Conroe Tournament, with Ball heading to Florida to compete in the Tampa Tournament. Dickinson is at the Vype Holiday Tournament and state-ranked Hitchcock will be at the Champions Tournament in Fort Worth.

There’s also girls’ basketball tournaments as state-ranked Clear Brook, Clear Creek and Clear Springs are at the FBISD Showcase, while Clear Falls is at the Magnolia Holiday Hoopsfest. Ball and Friendswood are at the Brazoswood ISD Tournament and Hitchcock is in the girls’ bracket at the Champions Tournament.

There is one boys’ soccer scrimmage as Ball visits Dayton at 1 PM.

After a trip to New Orleans, the Rockets return to Toyota Center to face the Timberwolves at 7 PM. Space City Home Network hits the air at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

Saturday: Clear Creek will host their soccer alumni matches. The boys play at 11 AM while the girls’ hit the pitch at 3 PM.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Sports Weekly Schedule

Deck the Hoops 

Soccer Season Kicks Its Way Into the Schedule

Billy Williams hugs his son, Jonah, after signing his letter of intent...

Girls’ Basketball Begins District Play

CCISD Plays Host to Annual Boys Hoops Tourney

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close