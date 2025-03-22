Baseball, Softball Marching to end of Month

With March approaching its end, the race for playoff spots in baseball and softball will heat up. Tuesday will be filled with action across both diamonds, allowing fans to enjoy the game under the lights.

Sunday: The Rockets welcome the Nuggets to Toyota Center for a 6 PM tip. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5:30 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: No games scheduled.

Tuesday: The baseball schedule starts at 6 PM with Ball at Texas City, Deer Park at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Clear Falls, Dickinson at Clear Lake, La Marque at Stafford, and Santa Fe at Friendswood. Boling at Hitchcock and Clear Springs at Brazoswood start at 7 PM.

Meanwhile, East Bernard at Hitchcock starts softball play at 5 PM, followed by La Marque at Willowridge at 6 PM. Ball at Friendswood, Clear Brook at Brazoswood, Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, and Iowa Colony at Santa Fe start at 6:30 PM. Dickinson at Deer Park begins at 6:45 PM.

The Rockets play their final home game of the month when the Hawks swoop into town at 7 PM. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 6:30 PM.