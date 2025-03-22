Home NewsSports Baseball, Softball Marching to end of Month
Sports

Baseball, Softball Marching to end of Month

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

With March approaching its end, the race for playoff spots in baseball and softball will heat up. Tuesday will be filled with action across both diamonds, allowing fans to enjoy the game under the lights.

Sunday: The Rockets welcome the Nuggets to Toyota Center for a 6 PM tip. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5:30 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: No games scheduled.

Tuesday: The baseball schedule starts at 6 PM with Ball at Texas City, Deer Park at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Clear Falls, Dickinson at Clear Lake, La Marque at Stafford, and Santa Fe at Friendswood. Boling at Hitchcock and Clear Springs at Brazoswood start at 7 PM.

Meanwhile, East Bernard at Hitchcock starts softball play at 5 PM, followed by La Marque at Willowridge at 6 PM. Ball at Friendswood, Clear Brook at Brazoswood, Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, and Iowa Colony at Santa Fe start at 6:30 PM. Dickinson at Deer Park begins at 6:45 PM.

The Rockets play their final home game of the month when the Hawks swoop into town at 7 PM. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 6:30 PM.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Diamonds Are Everyone’s Best Friend This Weekend

Terrific to Watch Two on Tuesday

Weekend Filled With Action

Diamonds in March

Tourney Time at the Ballparks

Santa Fe Pole Vaulters Dominate Longhorn Relays

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close