Clear Creek alum Matthew Etzel opens the season as the 27th-ranked prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays farm system. Acquired from the Baltimore Orioles last summer, Etzel had a combined 45 steals in the minors last year. He is expected to begin the season at AA Montgomery (Ala.)
