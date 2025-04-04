The Santa Fe High School Cheerleaders were recognized by the Commissioners’ Court of Galveston County for their NCA Championship title! A huge thank you to Commissioner Robin Armstrong for inviting the cheer team to be honored for their outstanding achievements.
