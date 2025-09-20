Boys and girls ages 5-12, join the award-winning TCHS Cheer Team for a fun day learning cheers, chants and dances. You can meet our Stingaree mascot, too! Little cheerleaders will perform Thursday, Oct. 16, at the 5 p.m. junior varsity football game.
When: Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Texas City High School Gym, 1431 Ninth Ave. N.
Showoff: 2 p.m. at the TCHS Gym (campers dismissed after performance)
Cost
$40 early registration (closes Oct. 3 at midnight)
Pay online here: https://tcisd.revtrak.net/tchs/tchs-cheer/#/v/cheer-clinic
$50 the morning of the clinic