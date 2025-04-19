Astros, Rockets Share Nation Attention on Easter

Easter Sunday will be capped off with the Astros and Rockets on national TV. Downtown Houston is going to be busy as both teams will be at home.

Sunday: The Astros will have the national spotlight in the series finale against the Padres at 6 PM. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, the Rockets will play host to the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals. Space City Home Network will broadcast the game live starting with the pregame show at 7:30 PM and leading into the tipoff at 8:30 PM. The game will also be televised live on TNT.

Monday: The Astros welcome the Blue Jays to town for the opener of a three-game set. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show, which leads into the first pitch at 7:10 PM.

Tuesday: The final week of the high school baseball regular season begins with Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, Dickinson at Deer Park, Angleton at Friendswood, and Santa Fe at Texas City at 6 PM. Clear Brook at Brazoswood starts at 7 PM.

The Blue Jays and Astros continue their series at 7:10 PM with Space City Home Network starting the pregame show at 6:30 PM.