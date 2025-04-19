Do we have personal business in Christ Jesus?

1 Corinthians 6:19-20

All our business is Gods business when we are in Christ Jesus.

We are not our own because Jesus paid the price for us. He reunited us with God and brought us into His family. We owe Him everything, but He requires only believing in Him. John 15:13 says, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” Jesus laid down His life for you and for me.

“you are not your own”

We were adopted into the family of God (Ephesians 1:5). What does it mean to not be our own? This means that we have recognized we are sinners, we accept Jesus, and are brought into the Lord’s family. We are no longer living for our own glory, but for the glory of God.

What does it mean to have life in Jesus Christ?

Life in the Spirit means that you have a new life in Jesus Christ. You died and rose with Christ, and the Spirit of God lives in you. There are two kinds of people in the world: People who are living in the flesh and people who are living in the Spirit. All of us are either one of the other.

Colossians 3 17 say And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.

Our Thinking & God’s Thinking

Psalm 94:11…… “The Lord—knows the thoughts of man, that they are but a breath.”

What does God think about our thoughts?



Isaiah 55:8-9

For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.

Does God speak to us through our thoughts?

He also speaks to us through the glory of His creation. He speaks to us through His Holy Spirit and through dreams, visions and our thoughts. Further, God will use events and circumstances to speak with us. God uses the people He has placed in our lives to speak to us.

We Are Always On God’s Mind

Even better than a note or call from a friend, we have someone who always has us on His mind–the Lord! “How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God! How huge is the sum of them! If I should count them, they would outnumber the sand. When I awake, I am still with You.” (Ps. 139:17-18) His thoughts about us are too numerous to count!

The Father, who created us and who numbered all our days, is thinking about us all the time!

We aren’t just a momentary thought. He never stops thinking about us…And they are not thoughts of condemnation and judgment, but thoughts of absolute love and adoration. How precious are His thoughts toward us. In our limited understanding, this is just too good to be true…but it is true. God is thinking about us right now! He thinks about us when we are awake or asleep.

“O Lord, You have searched me and known me. You know when I sit down and when I rise up; You understand my thought from afar. You go over my path and my lying down, and are intimately acquainted with all my ways. Even before there is a word on my tongue, behold, O Lord, You know it all. You have enclosed me behind and before, and laid your hand upon me. Such knowledge is too wonderful for me; It is too high, I cannot attain to it.” (Ps. 139:1-6)

“But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” (Matt. 6:33) This is a “go to” verse when I find myself worrying, to remind myself to seek the Lord and His will, and then the things I worry about will be taken care of (in one manner or another). If I am always in His thoughts, and His thoughts are higher than my thoughts, He already knows my needs and wants to provide what I actually need (not always what I think I need).

The Lord wants me to stop thinking of any earthly “needs”, and think about who He is, what He has done, and be in awe of His might, power, mercy, love and grace. To be still and know that He is God; and to further know that I am not. He wants us to rejoice in Him–in His character–and to spend time searching His Word for His thoughts, and to earnestly seek the path He has for us,by humbling ourselves before Him in thankfulness. “As for me, I shall behold your face in righteousness; when I awake, I shall be satisfied with your likeness.” (Ps 17:15)

He has plans for each one of us, and had them before we were born (Eph 2:10). He wants us to trust Him, acknowledge Him as Sovereign God, and seek His counsel not our own (Prov. 3:5-6). THAT’s the relationship He wants with us! “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.’” (Jer. 29:11-13) His Word tells us to be encouraged that we have a Lord who loves us with an unending love, is always with us and is always thinking about us. I can’t think of better way to spur me on! Be encourage!!

WHOSOEVER WILL WORSHIP MINISTRIES

www.wwwmjesus.net

Assoc: Pastor Wesley Fulton

429 Bayou Rd, La Marque, Tx.77568

Need prayer Ch. Ph: 409/933-9878