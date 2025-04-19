Home NewsLifestylePets This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are James and Batman.
Give a big hello to James (A040145) who is a 2 year old, Domestic Short Hair brown tabby.  He is friendly, curious, outgoing and a bit talkative.  His mackerel tabby coat features dark broken-bar striping on shades of warm brown.  James is handsome with a thoughtful look on his face.  He can strike a regal pose for the camera.  James is waiting for his home with just the right family. Hurry on in to meet James!

Meet Batman (A038975) a 2 year old Husky with energy to spare and a love for playing fetch. He’s got a gentle demeanor that makes him easy to be around, plus a stunning coat that turns heads. Whether he’s chasing a ball or just hanging out, he’s always ready for some fun. Batman’s new to the adoption floor and hoping to find his forever home soon. Come on in and meet him!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

James and Batman will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Apr 22nd – Apr 26th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

