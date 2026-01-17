This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Jinx and Maverick.  

Give a big Hello to Jinx (A042753), a spayed Domestic Short Hair brown tabby. Jinx is 14 months old, outgoing, sweet, playful and curious. Her tabby coat features proper stripes and “M” on her brow. Jinx doesn’t believe in “too many” treats or toys, and she definitely doesn’t believe in too much attention! She’s a fan of every visitor who stops by her kennel and is eagerly waiting for a family to call her own.

Meet Maverick(A042541), Our Resident High-Flyer! Maverick is a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix who is ready to be your favorite Wingman! At just a year old, Maverick is still full of puppy love and has a personality that reaches Mach 10! He is incredibly sweet, playful, and looking for a “Co-Pilot” who can keep up with his fun-loving spirit. Are you ready to clear the runway for this sweet boy?

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Jinx and Maverick will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Jan 20th – Jan 24th , 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.