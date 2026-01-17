Home NewsLifestylePetsThis week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Jinx and Maverick.  
Pets

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Jinx and Maverick.  

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Give a big Hello to Jinx (A042753), a spayed Domestic Short Hair brown tabby. Jinx is 14 months old, outgoing, sweet, playful and curious. Her tabby coat features proper stripes and “M” on her brow. Jinx doesn’t believe in “too many” treats or toys, and she definitely doesn’t believe in too much attention! She’s a fan of every visitor who stops by her kennel and is eagerly waiting for a family to call her own.

Meet Maverick(A042541), Our Resident High-Flyer! Maverick is a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix who is ready to be your favorite Wingman! At just a year old, Maverick is still full of puppy love and has a personality that reaches Mach 10! He is incredibly sweet, playful, and looking for a “Co-Pilot” who can keep up with his fun-loving spirit. Are you ready to clear the runway for this sweet boy?

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Jinx and Maverick will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Jan 20th – Jan 24th , 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

For January 6th- 10th the pets of the week are Ames and Bobby

Did you know?

For December 23rd-27th the pets of the week are Telly and Lucy.

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week is...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper