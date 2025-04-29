At a time when families are stretching their budgets and our environment needs real solutions, we believe smart policy can do both: protect our natural resources and boost our economy. That’s exactly what our deposit refund proposal does — putting a free-market approach to recycling into action.Last week, we were proud to see the Texas Senate take up SB 728, our bill to establish a no-tax, industry-driven container deposit refund system. Now, we’re thrilled to announce that the House companion bill, HB 2048, will receive a hearing later this week.

This is a big moment for Texas — and we want to make sure your voice is heard. If you can’t attend the hearing in person, you can submit a public comment online here.

Together, we can keep Texas clean, reducing litter and pollution while supporting a stronger domestic supply chain — all without growing government or raising taxes.

For more about this, Dr. Raymond Robertson of Texas A&M spoke with Texas Talks. You can view the video here.

Let’s make this Earth Day count.

﻿Sincerely,

Maia Corbitt

Texans For Clean Water