Home NewsCommunityHealth Texans for Clean Water!
Health

Texans for Clean Water!

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

At a time when families are stretching their budgets and our environment needs real solutions, we believe smart policy can do both: protect our natural resources and boost our economy. That’s exactly what our deposit refund proposal does — putting a free-market approach to recycling into action.Last week, we were proud to see the Texas Senate take up SB 728, our bill to establish a no-tax, industry-driven container deposit refund system. Now, we’re thrilled to announce that the House companion bill, HB 2048, will receive a hearing later this week.

This is a big moment for Texas — and we want to make sure your voice is heard. If you can’t attend the hearing in person, you can submit a public comment online here.

Together, we can keep Texas clean, reducing litter and pollution while supporting a stronger domestic supply chain — all without growing government or raising taxes.

For more about this, Dr. Raymond Robertson of Texas A&M spoke with Texas Talks. You can view the video here.

Let’s make this Earth Day count.

﻿Sincerely,

Maia Corbitt

Texans For Clean Water

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Pharmacists Can Do More to Keep Texas Healthy

Galveston County Health District Celebrates National Public Health Week: “It Starts Here”

Galveston College Lecture Series presents ‘Bringing Meaning, Joy and Gratefulness to Our...

How to eat healthy even if you’re always on the move

How to approach diet after a diabetes diagnosis

Activities that promote cognitive health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close