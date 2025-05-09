Dear Readers, here is a column resurrected to give you hope, even in a seemingly hopeless situation. “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” Romans 15:13

It has been years since I have watched a full news broadcast. I get snipets here and there and if something is important or interest me I will look it up. But my hubby likes to catch the weather before he leaves for work so he had it on and while I was making the bed the news anchor bid the viewers “Good morning” and immediately led into a report of the top choking hazards and how many people die each year from these objects.

“Well, good morning to you too Sunshine!”

Suddenly I remembered why it has been years since I watched the news. Well, in this column I want to share some very credible healing testimonies and how ordinary people received “their” miracle.

“And Jesus said, “Who touched Me?”

When all denied it, Peter and those with him said, “Master, the multitudes throng and press You, and You say, ‘Who touched Me?’”

(MATTHEW 9:18-20; MARK 5:21-34; LUKE 8:40-48)

The multitudes were thronging Jesus. That is, they were compressing, and

crowding in on all sides, so it seems strange that He would ask, “Who touched

me?” Many people were physically touching Jesus, but this woman touched His

power by faith. Many people in the crowd probably needed healing, but this

person is the only one mentioned who received. The difference was the touch of

faith.

If it was simply Jesus’ willingness to heal that determined whether or not the

healing took place, then all of the sick in this multitude would have been

healed. This instance illustrates that it’s not prayer that saves the sick, but

rather the prayer of faith that saves the sick (James 5:15).

Healing is governed by spiritual laws and not by a case by case decision from God based on

His feelings towards us or how desperate we are. This woman received her healing by the law of faith before Jesus knew anything about her.

Because it’s written in Mark 9:21 “For she said to herself,” If only I may

touch His garment, I shall be made well.”

Impassioned pleas to God will not obtain

the miracle we seek. God was already moved with compassion when He sent Jesus. And although Jesus is touched by our feelings, it requires faith to receive what God has already provided by grace.

It’s not because Jesus doesn’t know our needs or hear our cries that

miracles don’t happen, but rather it’s because very few know how the law of

faith works.

One of the main differences between a God-kind of faith and a natural, human

faith, which everyone has, is that human faith believes only what it can see,

taste, hear, smell, or feel. God’s kind of faith believes in things that cannot

be seen. You must believe that you receive your answer “when you pray” -(Mark 11:24) not

when you see the thing you’ve desired. Simply put, faith is our positive response to

God’s ability, made complete by our actions. Trust Him completely and, because

you believe God has already provided, your actions will follow.

Here is a short version of a testimony about a man named Alan Moore.

On July 15, 2009 Alan was found on the ground at the end of his driveway. His

wife Debbie found him. He was unresponsive, and his eyes were fluttering

rapidly.

Debbie began speaking the Word over him, and praying in the spirit (speaking in

tongues) as she ran to call 911. Alan was quickly transported to Harris

Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, where it was determined that he had

suffered a major stroke in his right cerebral hemisphere.

As Debbie sat in the waiting room of the Intensive Care Unit that first night,

she made the decision to agree with Romans 8:6, “For to be carnally minded is

death, but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.” Debbie set her mind on

the Spirit and never looked back. Doctors continued to deliver the grim news of

their observations to Debbie, sharing that Alan was paralyzed on the left side

of his body, he could not swallow or speak, and that he had lost his peripheral

vision. However Debbie was not shaken. In fact, Alan’s neurologist, Dr. Chunduri

was worried that she wasn’t taking him seriously. “She didn’t flinch—she didn’t

seem to understand,” he said.

“Because it was not the report I was focusing on. My report was 1 Peter 2:24,

by the stripes of Jesus Alan was already healed and made whole,” Debbie said.

The nurses and doctors were surprised over the next few days as Alan began to

show rapid improvement.

On Friday, July 24, just nine days after Alan suffered a major stoke, he was

discharged from the stroke center with his vision intact, walking and talking

and doing everything that the doctors (based on their information) said he

should not be able to do.

On August 1, he returned to his job. Although his supervisor, Sam Galloway, didn’t want him to work his full ten-hour shift, Alan was determined to walk out his healing. He has been working full-time

since his return.

Dr. Chunduri was so confounded by Alan’s recovery that he wanted to perform

another MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and another MRA (Magnetic Resonance

Angiography) to be sure his initial diagnosis had been correct. The second set

of tests revealed that indeed Alan had suffered a major stroke, and this

further solidified that Alan is a walking miracle. To this day Dr. Chunduri doesn’t

understand Alan’s recovery. “He made a miraculous recovery, and I can’t explain

that,” Dr. Chunduri said. Alan said of his miracle, “I’m going to work hard and

I’m going to work strong and I’m going to do it in the Lord’s strength. God is

a good God.”

Amen!

That is good news!

(Alan Moore testimony shared from the archives of Andrew Wommack Ministries- awmi.net)

