Watchdog Demands MORE Layoffs at Baylor College of Medicine,

Charges Violating Federal Laws/Regulations Should Cause Termination

HOUSTON, TX – Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) has confessed to so many major federal law violations in one year that a National Research Watchdog is calling for more layoffs at the institution, which recently furloughed more than 100 staffers.

According to the Federal Register, BCM researcher Liping Zhang has been convicted of Research Misconduct by the federal Office of Research Integrity, and barred from transactions with the federal government for a period of two years (see https://ori.hhs.gov/content/case-summary-zhang-liping ).

However, this is not the only BCM scientist who has been barred from research, according to SAEN, an Ohio-based national watchdog that monitors the nation’s research facilities for illegal activities,

In two reports obtained via FOIA by SAEN, BCM admits banning two Principal Investigators from participating in animal research at Baylor College of Medicine. The damning reports are part of an administrative Complaint filed by SAEN.

The complaint is directed to Baylor College of Medicine President Paul Klotman, and calls for a new round of BCM layoffs designed to remove lab staff who have violated federal regulations.

The SAEN Administrative Complaint, which includes the damning documents, is available at:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/16pYunwCeVtymqFFaTAV1fLTIQghxcZha/view?usp=sharing

SAEN also notes that the Baylor College of Medicine has filed 21 separate noncompliance reports with the federal Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare for serious violations of federal regulations/laws.



For example, one report states: “two mice were found in the freezer, one alive and one deceased. There was a carcass bag with a hole in it that also contained 10 live mice.” In other words, BCM lab staff is so incompetent that they were unable to carry out euthanasia properly, said SAEN.



“In one year’s time Baylor College of Medicine researchers (lab workers) have been found guilty of Research Misconduct, have been twice banned from performing animal research, have piled up at least 21 violation reports, and have botched extremely basic tasks like euthanasia, leaving living animals in a carcass freezer. These unqualified bunglers should no longer be employed at the Baylor College of Medicine,” said Michael A. Budkie, A.H.T., SAEN executive director.

“President Klotman, Baylor College of Medicine must do another round of layoffs! All Laboratory workers connected to federal violations should be fired,” Budkie added.