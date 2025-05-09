Royalty — Kansas City Style — Visits Houston

The Astros continue their homestand with the arrival of a Royals team in striking distance of American League Central Division-leading Detroit. The series begins Monday after the Astros celebrate Mother’s Day with the series finale against the Reds.

Sunday: The Astros conclude the series against the visiting Reds at 1:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: The Royals will visit Dakin Park to open a three-game set with the Astros at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network will start the pregame show at 6:30 PM.

Tuesday: Game two of the Royals—Astros series will start at 7:10 PM, with Space City Home Network starting the pregame show at 6:30 PM.