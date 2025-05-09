Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 70 degrees. The tides and water levels are dramatic four tide days that should produce some high fishing activity with the weather changes expected. Big 25 inch plus trout in the surf are still running! Chances of using your trout tag are high. Water levels are back and forth per normal with a lot of sargassum washing in. Anglers are still catching plenty of redfish everywhere, almost guaranteed. There are more keeper speckled trout being caught along with sand trout, black drum, sheepshead and crabs caught along the jetty. The flounder are showing back up for the Spring. The bigger stingrays and sharks are here and the real action is beginning! The surf is producing lots of redfish and huge black drum, huge speckled trout and a lot of sharks along the peninsula with more activity towards Gilchrist and High Island. Anglers are using cut mullet, big menhaden or shad. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 76 degrees. Release rate at Liberty on the Trinity River is 26,100 CFS. Release rate at Highway 90 on the San Jacinto is 10,500 CFS. A lot of freshwater is coming through the complex right now. Trout are great on WAC Attack's WACky Shad XL in the sparkle chartreuse color married with a ¼ ounce jighead on old socks and rock groins poking out in the bay by deep water. Sheepshead are picking up pretty good being caught with live shrimp under a Redemption Outdoor Gear Popping cork along with drum. Redfish are scattered in with the trout and on shallow flats with oysters by grass shorelines. Always wear your kill switch and be prepared. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 80 degrees. The tides and water levels are dramatic four tide days that should produce some high fishing activity with the weather changes expected. Fishing remains great by boat and wading around oyster beds. Still catching a lot of speckled trout everywhere, sheepshead and bull redfish with some gafftops under a popping with live shrimp and soft plastics. Report by Captain Jack Blume, North Jetty Bait Camp. Surface water temperature is 76 degrees. Fish in areas with protection from the wind, as well as find some water that is not totally blown out. We have thrown �¼ oz jig heads with Wac Attack straight tails in Rollover Moon, Deadly Dudley Rat Tails, Walking Top Waters, as well as imitation Shrimp lures, under a 1-2 foot leader with a Fish Smack Popping Cork. Most of our bites have come in the 2-3 feet of water over scattered shell on wind protected shorelines. The popping cork with live shrimp setup was the top performer resulting in some of the most aggressive bites of the year for speckled trout. We also managed to catch several in the slot and over the slot Redfish this week back in the marsh, as well as quite a few really nice flounder around the grass lines during higher tides. Spring is finally here, and fishing has been excellent for our anglers, as the water warms and the fronts blowing through become less disruptive. If you are looking to get out on the water and beat the crowds, now is the perfect time. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 80 degrees. The Galveston jetties producing good numbers of bull redfish and some slot size fish. Still some big sheepshead are still being taken on live shrimp. Better numbers of trout have showed up along the jetties and the Galveston. The middle of Galveston bay has been blown out. Best bite for scattered trout and redfish have been in and around Moses Lake and Dickinson Bayou on shrimp. Also seeing some good black drum. Northern end of Galveston bay fair for speckled trout, a few redfish. and lots of black drum on live shrimp. West Galveston bay producing good numbers of speckled trout on live croaker and shrimp. Artificial lure anglers are catching their fair share too. Better fish are being caught wading. Shorelines in Trinity bay and East bay are still producing fair numbers of trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 80 degrees.

Houston: GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 0.18 feet above pool. West Forks flow rate is 4,330 CFS and 10,500 CFS at Highway 90. A lot of freshwater is flowing through right now. There is a lot of debris floating in the rivers so be careful when navigating waters. The south end has a small section of decent water to fish. Catfish are fantastic on the bulkheads with fresh caught shad. White bass are short striking with the rains passing through which can make catching them difficult at times. Largemouth are decent in the far back lakes eating grubs. Now is the time to get your maintenance done on your boat and safety equipment. Especially life jackets and throwables. Remember, both cannot be ripped or not working properly to be compliant. Always wear your kill switch and be prepared. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 75 degrees. he tides and water levels are dramatic four tide days that should produce some high fishing activity with the weather changes expected. Water temperatures are just right. Anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout, redfish, and black drum every day with some occasional sand trout, gafftop, and big croakers. The sheepshead are around structures and piers. Wade fishing along the levee or anywhere from the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end still. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.