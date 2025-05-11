Home NewsOpinion Borders, Immigration, and Deportations
Opinion

Borders, Immigration, and Deportations

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Guest Column By Bill Sargent and Mark Mansuis
By definition, if you have a country, then it has borders.  In some cases, strong borders have been used to keep the populus from leaving like with the Soviet’s Iron Curtain.  Others, like Korean Demilitarized Zone, have kept immigration in both directions at a minimum.  Borders can also be flimsy through a lack of enforcement, like what we witnessed during the Biden years. They claimed that nothing could be done to strengthen our borders — to stop the massive “invasion” of illegal migrants — unless Congress revamped our immigration laws.  But in less than 100 days in office, and without any action from Congress, the Trump Administration brought the flood of illegal crossings to a halt.

So where does that leave us?  Estimates of the number of undocumented (illegal) aliens range from 12-21 million.  Do we want them to remain in our country?  How about just some of them?  And how can massive numbers be deported with federal judges requiring a hearing for each and every one?  The bottom line is that the open border enthusiasts (globalists) left the current administration with an impossible task!

Some Democrat Congressional leaders and the legacy media are coming to the aid of a known criminal; a murderer and human trafficker.  They call him “The Maryland Man” in an attempt to subliminally tell us he is an American when the truth is he is from El Salvadore, he illegally crossed the U.S. border, and then committed violent crimes in our country.  Why are these politicians and the legacy media doing this?  We would contend they see these millions of “invaders” as their potential supporters (voters); a source for political power.

Government data shows that employment for Green Card holders (legal immigrants) held steady over the last four years while what employment gains there were, were from new undocumented (illegal) workers.  Some in the business community are to blame for this.  They want cheap labor that’s not going to complain about low wages and no health benefits.  Recent data shows the negative impact illegals have had on our nation’s healthcare, education, and social services sectors – massive expenditures with very little positive returns. 

Here is a possible formula for taking a bite out of the apple to deport massive numbers of undocumented (illegal) immigrants —  some of which the Trump Administration has already started to implement:

– First, deport any and all who have committed violent crimes;
– Second, deport any who have come here but who don’t pay taxes while enjoying free healthcare, education, etc.;
– Third, deport any who have not been in the U.S for at least ten years; and
– Fourth, for those who don’t fit into the first three categories, if they have been in the U.S. for over ten years and have kept their noses clean, we might consider issuing them green cards so they can legally work while strictly prohibiting  them from becoming U.S. citizens or voting.  Incidentally, those who have been here for multiple decades represent about 15% of the U.S. economy, pay taxes and many have had a positive influence.  Deporting these people might have a deleterious impact on our economy.

We need immigrants who bring skills and a desire to work hard; industrious people who are invested in our nation and who add value — people who legally enter our country and assimilate without destroying the culture or character of our nation.  While we don’t condone breaking the law (illegally crossing the border) we also need to understand we can’t physically deport every single illegal immigrant — it’s an impossible task.  The steps we have outlined (above) might move us in a positive direction while facing this reality.  

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

“Nobody is Above the Law”

Letter to Editor:

Letter to Editor:

WHERE WERE YOU ON APRIL 16, 1947?

When a Drug Discount Program Becomes a Hospital Profit Engine, Patients Lose

New data compiled by TPPF shows that as much as $98 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close