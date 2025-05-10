Home News Archbishop Joe S. Vásquez welcomes Pope Leo XIV
Archbishop Joe S. Vásquez welcomes Pope Leo XIV

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
The following is a statement from Archbishop Joe S. Vásquez of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston following the election of Pope Leo XIV on May 8:

“We just received the joyous news from Vatican City – we have a successor to St. Peter! Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost, who had served as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, is the very first from the United States of America to be elected Pope. The Holy Father has taken the name Leo XIV.

In the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, we were truly privileged to have our own Cardinal DiNardo in Rome representing our local and universal Church during the Papal Conclave. I know he carried us in his heart during this process. We are confident the Holy Spirit guided Cardinal DiNardo and all the Cardinal electors in this decision.

I ask the faithful of our Archdiocese and all people of goodwill to pray for Pope Leo XIV, that he may be a joyful servant of the Gospel and have the compassionate heart of the Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ. May God bless the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV! Ad multos annos!”

For more information about the election of Pope Leo XIV, visit www.archgh.org.

