Wearing their “Believe” uniforms, Santa Fe improved to 2-1 after defeating Fort Bend Clements 56-13 on Saturday. The Indians will visit Lamar Consolidated on Thursday at 7 PM.
Wearing their “Believe” uniforms, Santa Fe improved to 2-1 after defeating Fort Bend Clements 56-13
235
Wearing their “Believe” uniforms, Santa Fe improved to 2-1 after defeating Fort Bend Clements 56-13 on Saturday. The Indians will visit Lamar Consolidated on Thursday at 7 PM.
Wearing their “Believe” uniforms, Santa Fe improved to 2-1 after defeating Fort Bend Clements 56-13 on Saturday. The Indians will visit Lamar Consolidated on Thursday at 7 PM.