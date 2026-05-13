Texas City to canvass election results, swear in Mayor and Commissioners at special meeting today

TEXAS CITY, TX – The City of Texas City will hold a special called City Commission meeting
on Wednesday, May 13 at 5 p.m.
The meeting agenda includes canvassing the May 2 general election returns, followed by a
swearing-in ceremony for Mayor-Elect Abel Garza, Jr. and all City Commissioners.
An oath of office will be given to:
- Mayor: Abel Garza, Jr.
- Commissioner At-Large: Brian Goetschius
- Commissioner At-Large: Wade Johnson
- Commissioner District 1: DeAndre Knoxson
- Commissioner District 2: Barbie Tucker
- Commissioner District 3: Chris Sharp
- Commissioner District 4: Jason Delgado
The meeting will take place at the Doyle Convention Center (2010 5th Ave. N.) and is open
to the public.
For more information, please visit www.texascitytx.gov.