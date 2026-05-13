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Texas City to canvass election results, swear in Mayor and Commissioners at special meeting today

by Publisher
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TEXAS CITY, TX – The City of Texas City will hold a special called City Commission meeting
on Wednesday, May 13 at 5 p.m.
The meeting agenda includes canvassing the May 2 general election returns, followed by a
swearing-in ceremony for Mayor-Elect Abel Garza, Jr. and all City Commissioners.
An oath of office will be given to:

  • Mayor: Abel Garza, Jr.
  • Commissioner At-Large: Brian Goetschius
  • Commissioner At-Large: Wade Johnson
  • Commissioner District 1: DeAndre Knoxson
  • Commissioner District 2: Barbie Tucker
  • Commissioner District 3: Chris Sharp
  • Commissioner District 4: Jason Delgado
    The meeting will take place at the Doyle Convention Center (2010 5th Ave. N.) and is open
    to the public.
    For more information, please visit www.texascitytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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