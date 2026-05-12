Santa Fe High School Art Department congratulates two of our students

Santa Fe High School Art Department wants to congratulate two of our students for qualifying to go to state for the TAEA (Texas Art Education Association) Visual Arts and Scholastic Event. Senior Aaron Tacquard, and Junior Kinleigh Hance put in many hours of hard work and dedication to complete their amazing pieces.

Their achievements reflect not only their artistic talent, but also their perseverance, creativity, and commitment to excellence. We are incredibly proud to have them represent Santa Fe High School at the state level and look forward to seeing the impact they will continue to make in the world of art. Congratulations, Aaron and Kinleigh—you have set a high standard and inspired us all.