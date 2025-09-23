Santa Fe opened District 9-5A-II play with a 32-21 win over Lamar, improving the Indians’ record to 3-1. They will be at home this Friday against Marshall beginning at 7 PM.
Santa Fe opened District 9-5A-II play with a 32-21 win over Lamar
251
Santa Fe opened District 9-5A-II play with a 32-21 win over Lamar, improving the Indians’ record to 3-1. They will be at home this Friday against Marshall beginning at 7 PM.
Santa Fe opened District 9-5A-II play with a 32-21 win over Lamar, improving the Indians’ record to 3-1. They will be at home this Friday against Marshall beginning at 7 PM.