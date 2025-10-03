In Our Prayers 

September 24

Gregory Landry

Sylvia Hext

September 25

Courtney Deal

Donald Bobyk

Tommy Luse

September 26

Helen Stowe

Helen Thompson

Robert Vaughn

September 27

Eloisa Darby

James Massa, Sr.

September 28

Cynthia Holland

Jackie Mackey

Janet Broze

September 29

Daryl Green

Julene David

September 30

Martin Borrego, IV

October 1

Edna Ward

Elaine Rivas

John Gerami

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community

each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners

wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.