In Our Prayers 

September 24
Gregory Landry
Sylvia Hext
September 25
Courtney Deal
Donald Bobyk
Tommy Luse
September 26
Helen Stowe
Helen Thompson
Robert Vaughn
September 27
Eloisa Darby
James Massa, Sr.
September 28
Cynthia Holland
Jackie Mackey
Janet Broze
September 29
Daryl Green
Julene David
September 30
Martin Borrego, IV
October 1
Edna Ward
Elaine Rivas
John Gerami
In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community
each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners
wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.