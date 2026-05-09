In Our Prayers 

April 27
Bruce Lester
Charles Hill
Jose Mariscal
Mary Earls
Mary Fisk
Thomas Turnley
April 28
Sharon Wilkas
April 29
Baby Scarlett Castro
April 30
Katherleen Salveson
Sonya Brantley
Winifree Spears
May 1
Margaret Wiseman
May 2
Cathy Mills
Darrell DePratter
Peter Doak
May 3
Carolyn Lutomski
Omerie Milligan
May 4
Baby Leandro Torres
Martha Baker
William Perkins, Jr.
May 5
Arthur Fee
Kenneth Crochet, Sr.
May 6
Roger Blackburn
Thomas Gibbons
In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community
each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners
wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.