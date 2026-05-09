In Our Prayers 

April 27

Bruce Lester

Charles Hill

Jose Mariscal

Mary Earls

Mary Fisk

Thomas Turnley

April 28

Sharon Wilkas

April 29

Baby Scarlett Castro

April 30

Katherleen Salveson

Sonya Brantley

Winifree Spears

May 1

Margaret Wiseman

May 2

Cathy Mills

Darrell DePratter

Peter Doak

May 3

Carolyn Lutomski

Omerie Milligan

May 4

Baby Leandro Torres

Martha Baker

William Perkins, Jr.

May 5

Arthur Fee

Kenneth Crochet, Sr.

May 6

Roger Blackburn

Thomas Gibbons

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community

each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners

wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.