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Obituary

In Our Prayers 

by Publisher
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April 27

Bruce Lester

Charles Hill

Jose Mariscal

Mary Earls

Mary Fisk

Thomas Turnley

April 28

Sharon Wilkas

April 29

Baby Scarlett Castro

April 30

Katherleen Salveson

Sonya Brantley

Winifree Spears

May 1

Margaret Wiseman

May 2

Cathy Mills

Darrell DePratter

Peter Doak

May 3

Carolyn Lutomski

Omerie Milligan

May 4

Baby Leandro Torres

Martha Baker

William Perkins, Jr.

May 5

Arthur Fee

Kenneth Crochet, Sr.

May 6

Roger Blackburn

Thomas Gibbons

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community

each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners

wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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