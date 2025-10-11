Home NewsSportsHome Stretch Begins for Volleyball Regular Season
Sports

Home Stretch Begins for Volleyball Regular Season

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

The penultimate week of high school volleyball begins on Tuesday with playoff berths within grasp for area teams. All but Texas City will be in action beginning at 5 PM.

Sunday: With the Texans on their bye week, the Cowboys get center stage as they face the Panthers at noon. KRIV26 will have the game live. 

Monday: No games scheduled for the day.

Tuesday: The volleyball schedule starts at 5 PM with Boling at Hitchcock, followed by Deer Park at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Lake, Brazoswood at Clear Springs, and Needville at La Marque at 6 PM. Friendswood at Ball and La Porte at Santa Fe start at 6:30 PM. 

The Rockets host the Pelicans in preseason action at 7 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

