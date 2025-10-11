Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: FAIR. 84 degrees. Check the daily forecast or call your favorite bait shop for updates. Calm winds with four tide days changing back Friday to 2-3 tides means the fish are active multiple hours morning, noon and at night. Water temperatures are still hanging in the 80s in the bay and gulf. People are catching plenty of redfish, trout, and black drum everywhere. There are a few flounder and speckled trout being caught along with sand trout, croakers and crabs caught along the jetty. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 83 degrees. Good numbers of bull redfish being caught off the beachfront piers and the jetties with the best bite on mullet. Best action is in the northwest region of the bay along the ship channel. Scattered speckled trout along with a few redfish and black drum. Some birds working over schools of speckled trout. Best bite on shrimp and soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. In the back lakes and marsh mouths of Trinity Bay, redfish are active along the rock lines, hitting well on crankbaits and paddletails. Trout are holding near rock lines by the ship channel and around the short and main rigs at A-Lease and C-Lease, biting on live shrimp under popping corks, with 4-foot leaders or paddle tails. Fish are showing near Anahuac, with birds working over small 14-inch trout on the north side of the bay. Drum are feeding along rock lines and drains, while flounder are showing up near marsh mouths and points with scattered shells. Sheepshead are sticking close to pilings and reefs, and some are hitting crankbaits near the rocks. With the full moon this week, expect a potential trout spawn and a shrimp flush into the bay with the next cold front, conditions that should kick off the fall bite. Always wear your kill switch and be safe! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 82 degrees. The water clarity is still very good for the majority of East Galveston Bay. Morning boat rides are more enjoyable with east to northeast winds, and slightly cooler temperatures. With some pretty stiff winds, and the higher water levels, we have focused our efforts on grass shorelines with good current movement and nervous bait present to target redfish. We are finding a few flounders along the way as well. Fish slowly up in and around the grass around pinch points and indentations with paddle tails on 1/8 ounce heads, in the Haymaker color, under Fish Smack popping corks, with a 1-foot leader, as well as 1/16 ounce jig heads with tails by WacAttack & Deadly Dudley tails. Shrimp imitation lures are still producing as well, with the clear winner this week being the Fishbites tails. We have also caught fish in the intracoastal around rocks and structure, so those are options as well depending upon the tides and wind conditions. If you like fishing under the birds, they are showing up and some have better trout mixed in, as that should get better as we get some cooler water temps. If you see open water reefs with birds sitting on the water, the fish are close by, so ease in and make a few casts as well. The crowds have thinned, and fishing should continue to heat up as surface temps drop, so get your friends and family and get out on the water. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 84 degrees. Good numbers of bull redfish being caught off the beachfront piers and the jetties with the best bite on mullet. Winds have been tough and will continue to be. Few redfish are being taken in protected areas like Moses Lake. Spoil Islands producing mostly small redfish and black drums with a few keepers in the mix. The best bite on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 84 degrees. Good numbers of bull redfish being caught off the beachfront piers and the jetties with the best bite on mullet. Winds have been tough and will continue to be. Few redfish are being taken in protected areas like Moses Lake. Spoil Islands produce mostly small redfish and black drums with a few keepers in the mix. The best bite on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water clear; 82 degrees; 0.13 feet above pool. Captain King Sire reports excellent crappie action on Lake Houston, with fish holding tight to structure in 8-14 feet of water and biting well on jigs and minnows near the main river channel and drop-offs with light current. Largemouth bass are hitting strong in the shallows early around cypress trees and stumps on grubs, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits, then moving to docks and deeper drop-offs later in the day for Texas-rigged worms. Catfish are steady along the main channels on shrimp and fresh shad, while white bass are feeding aggressively during the day, best caught trolling 25-foot divers with No.12 gold pet spoons. The lake has minimal flow, and water temperatures are running between 80 and 82 degrees. Always wear your kill switch and be safe! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GREAT. 84 degrees. Check the daily forecast or call your favorite bait shop for updates. Calm winds with four tide days changing back Friday to 2-3 tides means the fish are active multiple hours morning, noon and at night. Anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout, redfish, and croakers every day with some sand trout and an occasional flounder. Mangrove snapper and pompano have been sporadic but still around. Wade fishing along the levee and mosquito island from the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end still. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Freeport: FAIR. 85 degrees. Speckle trout, sand trout and redfish are good under the birds in Bastrop Bay, Christmas Bay, and Chocolate Bay. Drift where mullet is present throwing lures, Four horseman corks with either gulp shrimp or live shrimp. Freeport Harbor and Brazos River has been good for redfish, trout, sheephead, drum, mangrove snapper and a few flounder using mullet and live shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.