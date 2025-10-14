La Marque quarterback Aaron Walker has been one of the reasons why the Cougars are 6-1 heading into Friday’s home game against Royal. The sophomore pivot has accounted for 20 touchdowns while averaging nearly 257 passing yards per game.
