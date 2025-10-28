Home NewsLifestyleRodeoCounty Rodeo Legend Honors Mentors
Rodeo

County Rodeo Legend Honors Mentors

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston County’s living legend, cowboy Harold Cash is honoring the rodeo cowboys of Galveston County with his inaugural Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction and Scholarship Banquet. 

“For this first year, I wanted to honor cowboys who had mentored myself and many others in the rodeo ring,” Cash said. 

This year’s inductees are Jessie Butler, Alex Coleman, Milton Coleman, I.G. Green, Joseph McNair, Jesse Randle, Jimmy Sherwood, Leroy Sherwood, Paul Shivers and Charles Stewart. 

The induction will be held at the Wayne Johnson Community Center at 4102 Mainstreet La Marque, Texas Sunday, Nov. 9. The reception will start at 3:30 p.m. and banquet will begin at 4:30 p.m. The Rev. Chris Carter Sr. will serve as the emcee. 

Cash intends for the tradition to continue for many years with the support of his recently formed nonprofit. He is outlining guidelines for selecting future honorees. Some of those guidelines are that inductees must have been a rodeo cowboy and must have lived in Galveston County for at least 10 years. 

Most of this year’s inductees will not be present, as they have passed on, but their families will be there to honor them. 

For more information, call 409-750-1400 or e-mail RODEOCASH48@gmail.com

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Merci, Gracias, Thank You, Danke  

Highlights of the Annual Harold Cash Living Legend Charity and Scholarship Rodeo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper