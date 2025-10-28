County Rodeo Legend Honors Mentors

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston County’s living legend, cowboy Harold Cash is honoring the rodeo cowboys of Galveston County with his inaugural Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction and Scholarship Banquet.

“For this first year, I wanted to honor cowboys who had mentored myself and many others in the rodeo ring,” Cash said.

This year’s inductees are Jessie Butler, Alex Coleman, Milton Coleman, I.G. Green, Joseph McNair, Jesse Randle, Jimmy Sherwood, Leroy Sherwood, Paul Shivers and Charles Stewart.

The induction will be held at the Wayne Johnson Community Center at 4102 Mainstreet La Marque, Texas Sunday, Nov. 9. The reception will start at 3:30 p.m. and banquet will begin at 4:30 p.m. The Rev. Chris Carter Sr. will serve as the emcee.

Cash intends for the tradition to continue for many years with the support of his recently formed nonprofit. He is outlining guidelines for selecting future honorees. Some of those guidelines are that inductees must have been a rodeo cowboy and must have lived in Galveston County for at least 10 years.

Most of this year’s inductees will not be present, as they have passed on, but their families will be there to honor them.

For more information, call 409-750-1400 or e-mail RODEOCASH48@gmail.com.