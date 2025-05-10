Merci, Gracias, Thank You, Danke  

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Photo Courtesy of Rosie Bankhead

The 2025 Harold Cash Legacy Rodeo was an evening to remember. Young people rode horses and roped calves, along with some more mature cowhands who did the same. The crowd enjoyed the evening, and so did the participants.

The rodeo would not have been possible without the generous sponsorship of local organizations.

The board members of the Harold Cash Legacy Rodeo wish to thank Better Care Matters Hospice Center, AMOCO Federal Credit Union and The Post Newspaper for their sponsorship. Look out, hold onto your hats, and get your boots ready because the rodeo will be back in 2026.