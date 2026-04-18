Santa Fe’s track and field athletes delivered big-time performances and left records falling during the District 19 & 20-5A area meet:
Aaron Tacquard – AREA CHAMP in Pole Vault, clearing 14’6” and punching his ticket to REGIONALS!
Teegan Woitena – 2nd Place Pole Vault with a strong 14’0” vault – headed to REGIONALS!
Jackson Smith – 4th in the 110m Hurdles with a PR and NEW SCHOOL RECORD (14.15)
Qualified for REGIONALS!
• 5th in the 300m Hurdles (39.47)
Aniyah Lozano – 5th Place in the 200m (26.76)