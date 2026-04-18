One Last Tuesday on the Diamond

The high school baseball playoffs begin next week, as the final Tuesday of the regular season arrives. With playoff positioning still in doubt, the games will deliver a postseason feel.

Sunday: The Astros conclude their homestand with a 1:10 PM start against the Cardinals. Space City Home Network will start coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: Defending American League Central champion Cleveland welcomes the Astros for the opener of a three-game set at 5:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 4:30 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The final Tuesday of the high school baseball regular season begins at 6 PM with Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Clear Springs, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, Deer Park at Dickinson, Friendswood at Angleton, and Freeman vs. La Marque at Texas City’s Robinson Stadium. Texas City at Santa Fe begins at 7 PM.

The Astros and Guardians play the middle game of their series at 5:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage with the pregame show at 4:30 PM.

Game two of the Western Conference quarterfinal series between the Rockets and Lakers tips off at 9:30 PM. KPRC2 and Peacock Network will have the game live.