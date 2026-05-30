Galveston College softball coach Kelly Raines surpasses 800 career victories

GALVESTON, Texas (May 28, 2026) – Amid another successful season for the
Galveston College softball program, Whitecaps Head Coach Kelly Raines reached a
milestone achieved by only a select group of college softball coaches: 800 career
victories.
Raines earned her 800th career win on April 8 when the Whitecaps defeated Coastal
Bend College, 3-2, in eight innings in Beeville. GC later advanced to the Region 14
Tournament and finished the season with an overall record of 39-17, giving Raines 810
career victories.
“I didn’t realize it at first, but I’m grateful to have reached such an incredible milestone,”
said Raines, who began her first season at Galveston College in 2022. “I couldn’t have
achieved this milestone without my coaching staff and all the amazing players I have
coached over the years who made it possible for me to win more than 800 games as a
college softball coach.”
The milestone victory came in dramatic fashion. The Whitecaps and Cougars remained
scoreless through seven innings before GC broke through with three runs in the top of
the eighth inning for a 3-0 lead. CBC responded with two runs in the bottom half of the
inning, but Whitecaps pitcher Jadyn Struxness and the GC defense held off the rally to
secure the win.
“It was a tough game and it came down to who wanted it more,” Raines said. “Nothing
comes easy in life, and it’s the same in softball. It was an exciting game, especially in
what turned out to be the final inning. I’m proud of our team, the coaching staff and what
we accomplished this season. It’s been a great career so far, and I’m looking forward to
several more great seasons at Galveston College.”
This season, Raines led the Whitecaps to a 15-9 record in the National Junior College
Athletic Association Division I Region 14 South Conference and a three-way tie for
second place in conference standings, earning the program the No. 4 seed in the
regional tournament.
The season included several highlights for the Whitecaps, including a 17-game winning
streak, a Top 20 national ranking during the first half of the season and the program’s
second-highest win total during Raines’ five seasons at GC. The regional tournament
appearance also marked the Whitecaps’ fourth consecutive postseason appearance
since 2023.
Since joining GC as head softball coach and athletic director in January 2022, Raines
has compiled a 174-79 overall record. During her tenure, the Whitecaps have won three
conference championships, one regional title and advanced to the NJCAA Division I
National Championship Tournament in 2024, where GC placed fifth nationally and
finished the season ranked No. 5 in the nation.
Before joining the Whitecaps, Raines served as head softball coach at Howard College
in Big Spring from 2005-2021. While at Howard, the Hawks recorded at least 30 wins in
16 seasons. Raines led Howard to nine conference championships and seven regional
titles, including five consecutive regional championships from 2015-2019. Howard also
placed fourth at the national tournament in 2015.
Raines began her collegiate head coaching career at her alma mater, Lindenwood
University, where she coached for two seasons. Prior to becoming a head coach, she
spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Midland College, helping lead the program
to two conference championships, two regional titles and a fourth-place finish at the
national tournament.
Raines was named NJCAA Division I Region 14 Mid-South A District Coach of the Year
in 2024. She is also an eight-time Western Junior College Athletic Conference Coach of
the Year and a three-time recipient of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Staff
of the Year award.
As a player at Pensacola Junior College and Lindenwood University, Raines earned All-
American, All-Region and All-Conference honors.
For more information about the Galveston College Whitecaps softball program,
including rosters and the full season schedule, visit
https://www.gcwhitecaps.com/landing/index.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.