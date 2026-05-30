Home Education$500,000 grant expands autism services through UHCL center 
Education

$500,000 grant expands autism services through UHCL center 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

HOUSTON – Families seeking autism and developmental services in the region will have expanded access to care through a $500,000 grant supporting Parent-Directed Treatment through the Connecting the Dots Program at the University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities.

The funding, awarded through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s 2026-28 Autism Grant Program, supports the provision of training services that enable parents or other home-based caregivers to deliver evidence-based treatments to their children with autism spectrum disorder.

Demand for autism and developmental services often exceeds available capacity, leaving families waiting for support. Connecting the Dots helps address that gap by extending care beyond traditional clinical settings and equipping families with tools they can use at home.

“This grant represents a significant investment we can make for the families we serve at the Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities,” said Dr. Glenn Sanford, dean of the College of Human Sciences and Humanities at UHCL. “Connecting the Dots empowers parents and caregivers by giving them the tools, confidence, and evidence-based strategies to support their children. It is part of our broader approach to autism spectrum disorder that integrates treatment, education, research, and support.”

The Autism Grant Program awards funding every two years through a competitive application process. UHCL has received AGP grants in every grant cycle since the program was established by the Texas Legislature in 2016.

UHCL and the University of Texas at Austin Department of Special Education each received the highest amount awarded in AGP funding, $500,000. Also receiving grants were the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Texas Tech University, the UT at Austin Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Services, and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

In addition to Parent-Directed Treatment, the AGP supports Board-Certified Behavior Analyst Training for Teachers and Paraprofessionals and Innovative Autism Treatment Model development. More than $7.33 million in 14 separate awards were distributed across the three categories.

UHCL’s Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, founded in 2008, plays a crucial role in teaching future leaders in the field, conducting world-class research to discover future treatments, and supporting families in the surrounding community. The center is located in the Arbor South Building on the UHCL campus at 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the center website at Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities | University of Houston-Clear Lake

A $500,000 Parent-Directed Treatment grant from the Autism Grant Program will enable families to have greater access

to the Connecting the Dots program at UHCL’s Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Galveston College honors Outstanding Spring 2026 Dual Credit student, faculty

MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY JUNE 2026 EVENTS

Galveston College regents appoint Tracee Watts as new president

FISD EDUCATION FOUNDATION SURPRIZE PATROL AWARDS OVER $470,000 IN GRANTS ACROSS FRIENDSWOOD...

Student Research Takes Center Stage at COM’s Twelfth Annual GCIC Academic Symposium

First Round of Texas Education Freedom Accounts Awards Announced 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper