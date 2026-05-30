$500,000 grant expands autism services through UHCL center 

HOUSTON – Families seeking autism and developmental services in the region will have expanded access to care through a $500,000 grant supporting Parent-Directed Treatment through the Connecting the Dots Program at the University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities.

The funding, awarded through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s 2026-28 Autism Grant Program, supports the provision of training services that enable parents or other home-based caregivers to deliver evidence-based treatments to their children with autism spectrum disorder.

Demand for autism and developmental services often exceeds available capacity, leaving families waiting for support. Connecting the Dots helps address that gap by extending care beyond traditional clinical settings and equipping families with tools they can use at home.

“This grant represents a significant investment we can make for the families we serve at the Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities,” said Dr. Glenn Sanford, dean of the College of Human Sciences and Humanities at UHCL. “Connecting the Dots empowers parents and caregivers by giving them the tools, confidence, and evidence-based strategies to support their children. It is part of our broader approach to autism spectrum disorder that integrates treatment, education, research, and support.”

The Autism Grant Program awards funding every two years through a competitive application process. UHCL has received AGP grants in every grant cycle since the program was established by the Texas Legislature in 2016.

UHCL and the University of Texas at Austin Department of Special Education each received the highest amount awarded in AGP funding, $500,000. Also receiving grants were the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Texas Tech University, the UT at Austin Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Services, and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

In addition to Parent-Directed Treatment, the AGP supports Board-Certified Behavior Analyst Training for Teachers and Paraprofessionals and Innovative Autism Treatment Model development. More than $7.33 million in 14 separate awards were distributed across the three categories.

UHCL’s Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, founded in 2008, plays a crucial role in teaching future leaders in the field, conducting world-class research to discover future treatments, and supporting families in the surrounding community. The center is located in the Arbor South Building on the UHCL campus at 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the center website at Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities | University of Houston-Clear Lake.

A $500,000 Parent-Directed Treatment grant from the Autism Grant Program will enable families to have greater access

to the Connecting the Dots program at UHCL’s Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities.