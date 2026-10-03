Santa Fe’s Rising Star: Allie Rae

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

“I’ve been dreaming of doing anything like The Voice since I started,” Allie Rae said in our interview. “I was nervous walking through the tunnel, but as soon as I stepped out on stage, my nerves just went away. It was an awesome feeling.”

Allie Rae’s magnetic voice sang out the word “Mississippi” in her performance of Alannah Myles’s hit song “Black Velvet” in the blind auditions on NBC’s The Voice on Monday evening. That one word was all Riley Green needed; he turned around and pressed his button. Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah followed him.

Growing up in Santa Fe, 15-year-old Allie got her start singing at a school talent show, where she sang the military version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” She chose the song in honor of her grandfather.

“My grandfather was in Vietnam, and I wanted to do something special for him,” said Allie.

Since that first performance in second grade, Allie has been teaching herself to sing by listening to other artists.

“Once in a while I’ll ask my mom what she thinks of something, but mostly I listen to other artists then add to it, to grow my technique,” Allie said when I asked her how she had developed her vocal abilities.

Allie also practices four to five hours a day.

On March 5, 2026, she had the honor of singing the national anthem at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR), where she has also been a guest musician. Allie’s authentic, soul-stirring voice has also been featured at events in Santa Fe, where she has sung the national anthem.

Allie has released original music: “Cinderella for a Night” in 2024, “Say Goodbye” in 2025 and “Once I Make Up My Mind” in 2026. She is the frontwoman of the Allie Rae Band.

Her hard work and self-teaching paid off, both in landing a coveted spot on the television series and in the comments from the coaches.

“Your voice sounded exquisite,” said Queen Latifah.

Kelly Clarkson noted a touch of Dolly in Allie’s vibrato and said she also heard a little bit of Alison Krauss.

As she moves forward on the series, she will work with Riley Green. Riley as the first coach to turn his chair gave him the first option to be her coach, and he took it.

“I’m excited to work with Riley and see how he can help me grow in musical genres,” said Allie.

No doubt, hours of listening and practice were a big part of Allie’s landing a spot on The Voice, but she doesn’t see it as just her doing. She credits her success to God and to her community of supporters, and she sees her spot on the show as a win for all of them.

“This win wasn’t really just for me; it was for all the people who support me. I am so blessed to have such a great community around me,” she added. “My father knows a lot of people, and whenever he would tell them of my dream, they would find a way to support me. Some would come to my concerts, and others would show support on social media.”

Allie also expressed her deep faith in Christ and hopes to bring other people closer to God through the example of her life.

“I always pray before I do something. Nothing would have been possible if it weren’t for my relationship with Christ,” she added. “I always love to have a Christlike personality for people to see Christ through me.”

For more information on Santa Fe’s rising star, Allie Rae, go to https://allierae.com/. To follow and support her on social media, go to https://www.facebook.com/allieraemusic. If you have not seen her performance on The Voice, you can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXvWklGWurc