Dolly Takes the Prize

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

I couldn’t decide where to focus my eyes—or my camera—from the moment I walked in the door at the convention center in Galveston. Bra Dazzle was every bit the dazzling event I had been promised it would be.

The centerpieces on the tables were more than eye-catching; they were over-the-moon spectacular. Winning first prize for its centerpiece was SMI Insurance Agency with its Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

Bedazzled bras lined the back wall, begging to be voted the best. The winning design was Dolly’s bra, designed by Yesenia Barcameta and modeled by Galveston County Commissioner, Precinct 2, Joe Giusti. The winning bra was decorated with a photo of Dolly Parton a guitar, boots, cowgirl hat and other items associated with Dolly Parton.

At least 400 tickets were sold for this year’s Bra Dazzle. The event is a fundraiser for UTMB’s mobile mammography program, and even one of UTMB’s OB-GYNs took the stage, modeling a bra over his black T-shirt and black jeans.

“To bring awareness to breast cancer, that’s the only reason I agreed to make a fool of myself,” said the doctor when I spoke with him before the evening’s events began.

The main event of the evening was a fashion show featuring men wearing dazzled-up bras and pink tutus over their own clothing. As each male model took a turn walking, dancing and swaying down the catwalk, ladies flocked to them for photos and to donate cash to the cause.

The cause is saving women’s lives through the early detection of breast cancer, and UTMB is thankful for the community’s support of this zany and dazzling tradition.

“Bra Dazzle impacts the mobile mammography program both financially and through community awareness,” said Victoria Galvez, mobile van coordinator. “The funds raised help provide mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women who may not otherwise be able to afford screening. This past year, 980 have been helped.”

Early detection of breast cancer is an important factor in improving a woman’s chances of survival, and UTMB’s mobile mammography program is one of several options available in Galveston County for women to access mammograms.

For more information on breast health with UTMB go to https://www.utmbhealth.com/services/breast-health/home