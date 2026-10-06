Home NewsCommunityGardeningI’d like to take this opportunity to introduce you to the Texas City Garden Club
Gardening

I’d like to take this opportunity to introduce you to the Texas City Garden Club

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

The Club began in 1933, at the home of Mrs. Frank Davison, wife of one of the first commissioners in Texas City. The goals have remained the same throughout today~  which is to support home and city beautification, civic involvement/improvement, share knowledge and love of gardening with our community.

One of the original Club’s project was a city beautification project following Hurricane Carla  in 1961.  The Club and the City agreed to coordinate in developing an area next to the Nessler Center. The Club provided Oak Trees, which the City planted and watered. The area was called Oak Corner, which today still provides beauty and shade for all.

The Garden Clubs remains active today, with many ongoing activities and project.  Our largest event is the annual Holiday Market.  We will be hosting the 54th Holiday Market on Saturday, November 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Nessler Center in Texas City

   This promises to be an exciting year for our Holiday Market. We will have many unique and talented vendors. It is a wonderful opportunity to get a start on your holiday shopping. All year, Garden Club members have been caring and nurturing a variety of plants for our sale. And, of course, the delicious homemade baked goods sale, raffles and a visit from Santa for a great photo opportunity with the kids.

   By doing our part to contribute to the community, we expose ourselves to opportunities to build relationships with our neighbors. We also demonstrate what it means to be a good citizen to our children. 

   Attend local festivals and events. Most festivals are fundraisers for nonprofit organizations that make their money through such events. Since organizations look at attendance to decide on continuing events, your family can add to the number for future activities.

  The Garden Club meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Nessler Center. 

Guests are always welcome! For more information, contact bbuffa1@gmail.com and following us on FaceBook @ The New Texas City Garden Club.

Bridget Buffa Vice-President

Texas City Garden Club

“Planting for the Future”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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