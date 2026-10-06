I’d like to take this opportunity to introduce you to the Texas City Garden Club

The Club began in 1933, at the home of Mrs. Frank Davison, wife of one of the first commissioners in Texas City. The goals have remained the same throughout today~ which is to support home and city beautification, civic involvement/improvement, share knowledge and love of gardening with our community.

One of the original Club’s project was a city beautification project following Hurricane Carla in 1961. The Club and the City agreed to coordinate in developing an area next to the Nessler Center. The Club provided Oak Trees, which the City planted and watered. The area was called Oak Corner, which today still provides beauty and shade for all.

The Garden Clubs remains active today, with many ongoing activities and project. Our largest event is the annual Holiday Market. We will be hosting the 54th Holiday Market on Saturday, November 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Nessler Center in Texas City

This promises to be an exciting year for our Holiday Market. We will have many unique and talented vendors. It is a wonderful opportunity to get a start on your holiday shopping. All year, Garden Club members have been caring and nurturing a variety of plants for our sale. And, of course, the delicious homemade baked goods sale, raffles and a visit from Santa for a great photo opportunity with the kids.

By doing our part to contribute to the community, we expose ourselves to opportunities to build relationships with our neighbors. We also demonstrate what it means to be a good citizen to our children.

Attend local festivals and events. Most festivals are fundraisers for nonprofit organizations that make their money through such events. Since organizations look at attendance to decide on continuing events, your family can add to the number for future activities.

The Garden Club meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Nessler Center.

Guests are always welcome! For more information, contact bbuffa1@gmail.com and following us on FaceBook @ The New Texas City Garden Club.

Bridget Buffa Vice-President

Texas City Garden Club

“Planting for the Future”