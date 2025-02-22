Galveston County Master Gardeners mach Schedule of Events

Sat., Mar 8: Tomato Stress Management, Part 3, with Galveston County Master Gardener Ira Gervais presenting information about growing great tomatoes in Galveston County, 9-11 am. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located inside Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque. Register and details online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/events/or call 281-309-5065.

Sat., Mar 8: Spring Vegetables, with Galveston County Master Gardener Gene Speller presenting basic information on planning a vegetable garden, as well as on the most popular vegetables, 1-3 pm. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located inside Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568. For details and to register: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/ or call 281-309-5065.

Thur, Mar 20: March Madness in the Discovery Garden Plant Sale (in person). For details and online store: https://galvestonmg.square.site/ .

Sat., Mar 22: Chili Peppers from A to Z, with Galveston County Master Gardener Gene Speller, 9-11 am. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located inside Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568. For details and to register: https://galveston.agrilife.org/events/ or call 281-309-5065.

Sat., Mar 22: Herb Propagation, with Galveston County Master Gardeners Briana Etie and Donna Merritt presenting propagation techniques and growing tips, 1-3 pm. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located inside Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568. For details and to register: https://galveston.agrilife.org/events/ or call 281-309-5065.