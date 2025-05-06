Home NewsCommunityGardening JUNE 2025 GALVESTON COUNTY MASTER GARDENER CALENDAR OF PUBLIC EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS
JUNE 2025 GALVESTON COUNTY MASTER GARDENER CALENDAR OF PUBLIC EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS

by Publisher
SUCCESSFUL CONTAINER GARDENING
Saturday, June 14, 2025
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Galveston County Master Gardener Karolyn Gephart, will present Successful Container Gardening in our Gulf Coast Region. Topics covered will be practical and useful, and will include environment planting, locations, plant categories, maintenance, benefits, and more. In addition, GCMG Kaye Corey will be demonstrating how to prepare different containers and insert the plants which will be given away during the program. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office inside Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568. To register, visit online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/events/

TEXAS SUPERSTAR® PLANT SERIES: BE A SUPERSTAR WITH WOODY SHRUBS AND TREES
Saturday, June 28, 2025
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Join Galveston County Master Gardener Briana Etie
in this educational series with plants that are proven
to survive in our Gulf Coast area using Texas Superstar® Plants. Free. NOTE LOCATION – Discovery Garden in Carbide Park, 4102 Main St (FM 519), La Marque, 77568 To register, visit online: https://
galveston.agrilife.org/events/
TEXAS SUPERSTAR®
PLANT SERIES: BE A SUPERSTAR WITH SPECIALTY
PLANTS
Saturday, June 28, 2025
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Galveston County Master Gardeners Steve Holliday and Karen Nelson will discuss Texas Superstar® Specialty Plants. These specialty plants include hearty ornamentals, vegetables, herbs, citrus and grapes. Superstar plants have been selected and field tested to perform well in Texas’s challenging climate without the need for chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Learn all about
growing these superstars and see them thriving in the Discovery Garden after the presentation. Free. NOTE LOCATION – Discovery Garden in Carbide Park, 4102 Main St (FM 519), La Marque, 77568
To register, visit online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/events/

