Attorney General Ken Paxton Announces Arrest of Over 18,000 Criminals by Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Convictions for Hundreds of Predators, Including Human Traffickers and Pedophiles 

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that the Fugitive Apprehension Unit (“FAU”) has made 18,291 arrests since the division’s inception. Additionally, his office has secured hundreds of convictions and arrests of child predators. This reflects Attorney General Paxton’s commitment to bringing the full force of the law against criminals and his tireless work to protect the people of Texas.

“Throughout my time as Attorney General, I have fought to find and arrest dangerous fugitives that threaten our communities. This has included putting thousands of fugitives behind bars,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Additionally, we have secured hundreds of convictions and arrests within my units that are dedicated to combatting child exploitation and human trafficking. I have done everything in my power and will continue to fight relentlessly to protect the children of this state and put dangerous criminals behind bars.”

Since the division’s inception, investigators with the Office of the Attorney General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit have made over 18,000 arrests. This includes 68 individuals on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Top 10 Most Wanted List. Additionally, the FAU has recovered 186 missing and endangered children throughout the state.

Attorney General Paxton’s Child Exploitation Unit has made 278 arrests for Online Solicitation of a Minor, resulting in 214 convictions, with many cases still pending. The unit has also made 610 arrests for Possession of Child Pornography, resulting in 1,410 convictions, with many cases still pending. Attorney General Paxton’s Human Trafficking Unit has made 373 human trafficking arrests and secured 126 convictions, with several cases still pending.