Home NewsAttorney General Ken Paxton Announces Arrest of Over 18,000 Criminals by Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Convictions for Hundreds of Predators, Including Human Traffickers and Pedophiles 
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Attorney General Ken Paxton Announces Arrest of Over 18,000 Criminals by Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Convictions for Hundreds of Predators, Including Human Traffickers and Pedophiles 

by Publisher
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AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that the Fugitive Apprehension Unit (“FAU”) has made 18,291 arrests since the division’s inception. Additionally, his office has secured hundreds of convictions and arrests of child predators. This reflects Attorney General Paxton’s commitment to bringing the full force of the law against criminals and his tireless work to protect the people of Texas. 

“Throughout my time as Attorney General, I have fought to find and arrest dangerous fugitives that threaten our communities. This has included putting thousands of fugitives behind bars,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Additionally, we have secured hundreds of convictions and arrests within my units that are dedicated to combatting child exploitation and human trafficking. I have done everything in my power and will continue to fight relentlessly to protect the children of this state and put dangerous criminals behind bars.” 

Since the division’s inception, investigators with the Office of the Attorney General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit have made over 18,000 arrests. This includes 68 individuals on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Top 10 Most Wanted List. Additionally, the FAU has recovered 186 missing and endangered children throughout the state.  

Attorney General Paxton’s Child Exploitation Unit has made 278 arrests for Online Solicitation of a Minor, resulting in 214 convictions, with many cases still pending. The unit has also made 610 arrests for Possession of Child Pornography, resulting in 1,410 convictions, with many cases still pending. Attorney General Paxton’s Human Trafficking Unit has made 373 human trafficking arrests and secured 126 convictions, with several cases still pending. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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