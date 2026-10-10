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Galveston native serves at Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1

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For Full Story: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2026/09/galveston-native-serves-at-littoral.html 

By Megan Lemly, Navy Office of Community Outreach

SAN DIEGO – Chief Petty Officer Karin Ramos, a native of Galveston, Texas, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 1, operating out of Naval Base San Diego.

Ramos graduated from Ball High School in 2007 and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s in fire science management from American Military University. She is expected to graduate in 2027.

“My grandfather taught me how to see the brighter side of things,” Ramos said. “He was a funny person, and whenever I was having a hard time, he would always make light of it. That prepared me to handle tough situations in the Navy. You just have to laugh at them.”

Ramos joined the Navy 13 years ago.

“I come from a military family,” Ramos said. “My mom served in the Air Force, and my grandad served in the Navy during WW2. That was part of my inspiration to join. I also wanted to explore the world outside of my hometown. I was born around the water as well, and that was another factor that influenced me.”

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