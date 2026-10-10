Abnormal mammogram? Houston Methodist experts share what happens next

HOUSTON – Oct. 8, 2026 – Receiving an abnormal mammogram result can be a shock for many women and their families. Breast care experts from Houston Methodist Clear Lake

Hospital share their guidance on additional testing, potential benign causes and resources for newly diagnosed breast cancer patients.

“The most important thing patients can do is complete the recommended follow-up imaging so we can get a clearer picture and provide answers as quickly as possible.” said Sally

Sheahan, lead mammography technologist at the Houston Methodist Breast Care Center at Clear Lake.

After an abnormal screening result, patients typically undergo a diagnostic mammogram to examine a specific area of concern. Depending on the findings, patients also may undergo a

breast ultrasound, particularly if they have dense breast tissue.

Unlike a routine screening mammogram, the radiologist reviews diagnostic images in real time and discusses the results directly with the patient before they leave. If they identify an

area of concern, they may recommend additional imaging or a biopsy to determine if the finding is benign or cancerous.

For patients who receive a breast cancer diagnosis, support begins immediately through the Houston Methodist multidisciplinary breast care program.

“A breast cancer diagnosis often comes with a lot of questions and uncertainty,” said Kat Grannemann, MSN, RN, OCN, oncology nurse navigator. “Our role is to help patients

understand what’s happening, connect them with the resources they need and support them throughout their treatment journey.”

However, an abnormal finding doesn’t always mean cancer.

“Getting called back after a mammogram can create a lot of anxiety, but an abnormal result can also be caused by dense breast tissue, cysts or other noncancerous findings,” said

Sheahan.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. Women at average risk for breast

cancer should receive a mammogram every year starting at age 40 as recommended by the American Cancer Society. Women with a family history of breast cancer, a BRCA1 or BRCA2

mutation, or other risk factors may need to begin screenings earlier.

“If you’re due for a mammogram, don’t put it off. And if you’re called back for additional testing, remember that you’re not facing the process alone,” Sheahan said.