Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman for Lying to Users and Harming Texans

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Open AI Global, LLC (“OpenAI”) and its affiliated entities, including its CEO Sam Altman, for imposing negative side effects on consumers. Despite marketing itself as a safe and reliable tool, OpenAI has failed to protect Texans, including children, from the many harms of relying on its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit corporation promising “to advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return.” However, OpenAI misrepresented their artificial intelligence products and has given a careless introduction of ChatGPT to Texas and the world.

ChatGPT works as a Large Language Model (“LLM”) that outputs information based on what it receives from users. Without adequate safeguards, LLMs can output inaccurate or harmful information, without this risk being disclosed to users. Numerous reports highlight the dangers of human reliance on undertrained and rogue AI chatbot technology. Mass shooters have been aided and abetted in deadly rampages, vulnerable people have been encouraged into suicide, professionals have suffered public humiliation, users have lost critical thinking skills, and minors have become addicted to a tool that fakes human compassion to collect their data with no parental oversight. This litany of harms is driven by the company’s insatiable quest to win the AI arms race and amass large fortunes, despite knowing the dangers of ChatGPT.

“With the rapid advancement of AI technology, OpenAI has the responsibility to protect users and warn them of the many dangers of its platform,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will fight to protect Texans from the harms of AI and ensure that powerful technology companies are not above the law.”

Attorney General Paxton brings claims under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices—Consumer Protection Act (“DTPA”). The lawsuit seeks to hold OpenAI accountable for the deception and harms it has imposed on Texans. Attorney General Paxton will continue to ensure that Big Tech and AI companies advance responsibly.

To read the lawsuit, click here.