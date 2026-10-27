Commissioner Miller Sounds Alarm as More New World Screwworm Cases Confirmed in West Texas 

New screwworm cases underscore urgent need for USDA to accelerate eradication efforts

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is sounding the alarm following confirmation of two New World screwworm (NWS) cases in Hudspeth County, Texas, marking a troubling development in the ongoing battle to protect the state’s livestock industry from one of the most destructive parasites in agriculture. On October 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed four new cases of New World screwworm, including two cattle in Hudspeth County, Texas, one cow in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, and one ram in Doña Ana County, New Mexico.

“The New World screwworm threat has not gone away, not by a long shot. These latest cases are a stark reminder that this parasite remains a clear and present danger to Texas livestock, the livelihoods of our ranchers, and our national food security,” said Commissioner Miller. “Just because the headlines have quieted down recently doesn’t mean the threat has. I’ve been sounding the alarm for months, and I’m not about to stop now.”

New World screwworm is a devastating parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals. Infestations can cause severe injuries, secondary infections, and death if left untreated. Cattle, horses, sheep, goats, wildlife, pets, and even humans can be affected. Commissioner Miller has repeatedly called for an aggressive, coordinated response that includes expanded sterile fly production and deployment, enhanced surveillance, rapid detection, and additional tools to stop the parasite before it spreads further into the nation’s livestock population.

“We cannot play defense forever. We’ve got to take the fight to the screwworm, and we’ve got to do it now,” Miller said. “That means getting more sterile flies in the air, putting every available tool on the table, and making sure our ranchers have the resources they need to protect their animals. I’ve pushed for innovative solutions because we need to attack this pest from every direction.”

The latest detections in West Texas and southern New Mexico reinforce the importance of continued coordination among federal, state, and local animal health officials. The Texas Department of Agriculture remains committed to supporting livestock producers, sharing critical information, and advocating for the resources necessary to protect Texas agriculture.

Commissioner Miller is urging ranchers, livestock owners, veterinarians, and animal caretakers throughout Texas to remain vigilant, inspect animals regularly for wounds and signs of infestation, and immediately report suspicious cases to animal health authorities.

“Texas ranchers are some of the toughest, most resourceful people on earth, but they shouldn’t have to fight this battle alone,” Miller said. “The federal government needs to bring the full weight of its resources to bear, and Texas needs to stay on an aggressive path to eradication. Our cattle industry is too important, our rural communities have too much at stake, and our food supply is too valuable to gamble with.”