La Marque snapped a four-game losing streak to rival Hitchcock with a 45-20 win on Friday. The Cougars are now 4-4 and will travel to Bellville Friday with an opportunity to lock up a playoff spot.
La Marque snapped a four-game losing streak to rival Hitchcock with a 45-20 win
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La Marque snapped a four-game losing streak to rival Hitchcock with a 45-20 win on Friday. The Cougars are now 4-4 and will travel to Bellville Friday with an opportunity to lock up a playoff spot.
La Marque snapped a four-game losing streak to rival Hitchcock with a 45-20 win on Friday. The Cougars are now 4-4 and will travel to Bellville Friday with an opportunity to lock up a playoff spot.