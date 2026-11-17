45South 7on7 will host 7on7 tryouts at La Marque High School on Saturday, November 28. Players 8 and under through 12 and under will try out from 9 AM to 11 AM, while players 14 and under through 18 and under will have the field from 11 AM to 1 PM. Tryouts are free. To sign up, visit https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSeXym…/viewform?
7on7 will host 7on7 tryouts at La Marque High School
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45South 7on7 will host 7on7 tryouts at La Marque High School on Saturday, November 28. Players 8 and under through 12 and under will try out from 9 AM to 11 AM, while players 14 and under through 18 and under will have the field from 11 AM to 1 PM. Tryouts are free. To sign up, visit https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSeXym…/viewform?
45South 7on7 will host 7on7 tryouts at La Marque High School on Saturday, November 28. Players 8 and under through 12 and under will try out from 9 AM to 11 AM, while players 14 and under through 18 and under will have the field from 11 AM to 1 PM. Tryouts are free. To sign up, visit https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSeXym…/viewform?