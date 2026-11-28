Members of the La Marque football team made the adjustment from winning an area round game against Canton to heading to New Orleans to watch Tulane defeat North Texas on November 21. The Cougars who traveled to the Tulane game had the opportunity to experience college football live while also having the chance to explore the school.
La Marque football team made the adjustment from winning an area round game against Canton
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Members of the La Marque football team made the adjustment from winning an area round game against Canton to heading to New Orleans to watch Tulane defeat North Texas on November 21. The Cougars who traveled to the Tulane game had the opportunity to experience college football live while also having the chance to explore the school.
Members of the La Marque football team made the adjustment from winning an area round game against Canton to heading to New Orleans to watch Tulane defeat North Texas on November 21. The Cougars who traveled to the Tulane game had the opportunity to experience college football live while also having the chance to explore the school.