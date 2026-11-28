Dickinson head football coach/athletic director John Snelson will be part of the 2026 Kinders Texas Bowl Gridiron Legends that will be honored next month. Since arriving at Dickinson in 2012, Snelson has led the Gators to a 128-45 record and has turned the program into one of the state’s premier factories for finding college talent. He will join the likes of Andre Johnson, Vince Young, and former Dickinson quarterback and 1989 Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware among over 100 players and coaches to be selected. The 2026 class will be honored before the game on December 31.
Head Football Coach/Athletic Director John Snelson will be part of the 2026 Kinders Texas Bowl Gridiron Legends
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