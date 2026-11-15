The Pets of the Week for November 17th – 21st , 2026 are Fuzz Lightyear and Charlotte. 

Say hello to Fuzz Lightyear! This playful little kitten is ready to blast off straight into your heart. As a true space ranger of sweetness, Fuzz Lightyear is extremely affectionate and always looking for his next big adventure or a cozy lap to cuddle on. If you are looking for a fun and loving feline co-pilot to brighten your days, he is ready to make the journey to infinity and beyond with you!

Meet Charlotte! If you are looking for a pup whose sole mission in life is making friends, Charlotte is your girl. She is remarkably sweet, radiates pure joy, and literally wants to be friends with every single person she meets. With a permanent smile on her adorable face, she is guaranteed to bring warmth, happiness, and endless tail wags to your home every single day.

Fuzz Lightyear and Charlotte will be available for $42.50 from November 17th – 21st , 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org . These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.