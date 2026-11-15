Home NewsLifestyleAdopt a PetThe Pets of the Week for November 17th – 21st , 2026 are Fuzz Lightyear and Charlotte. 
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The Pets of the Week for November 17th – 21st , 2026 are Fuzz Lightyear and Charlotte. 

by Publisher
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Say hello to Fuzz Lightyear! This playful little kitten is ready to blast off straight into your heart. As a true space ranger of sweetness, Fuzz Lightyear is extremely affectionate and always looking for his next big adventure or a cozy lap to cuddle on. If you are looking for a fun and loving feline co-pilot to brighten your days, he is ready to make the journey to infinity and beyond with you!

Meet Charlotte! If you are looking for a pup whose sole mission in life is making friends, Charlotte is your girl. She is remarkably sweet, radiates pure joy, and literally wants to be friends with every single person she meets. With a permanent smile on her adorable face, she is guaranteed to bring warmth, happiness, and endless tail wags to your home every single day.

Fuzz Lightyear and Charlotte will be available for $42.50 from November 17th – 21st , 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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